Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 322,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,603 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,219.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,162,000 after acquiring an additional 121,359 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13,939.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $295.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.97. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $262.18 and a 12 month high of $354.44.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

