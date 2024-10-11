Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,289,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,349,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,263,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,543 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $70,617,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,468,000 after buying an additional 37,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.11.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

