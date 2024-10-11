Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $188,000 Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 55,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,149,000 after buying an additional 100,797 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 43.6% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after acquiring an additional 206,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,009.00 and a beta of 1.67. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $54.10.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $235,361.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,850. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vericel news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $782,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,891.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $235,361.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $443,850. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,333 shares of company stock worth $1,917,562 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

