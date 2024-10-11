Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $192,000 Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of FVAL opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $851.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

