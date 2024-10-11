Nutrien Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,652 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,383 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,690.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Nutrien by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 376,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after buying an additional 43,251 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nutrien by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

