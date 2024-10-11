Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 21.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 10.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Nuvalent stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $113.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.45.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,298. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $508,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,942. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,298. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,629 shares of company stock worth $9,793,908. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Nuvalent from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nuvalent from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.78.

About Nuvalent

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Further Reading

