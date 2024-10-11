Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nuvectis Pharma were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 9.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the second quarter worth $79,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Nuvectis Pharma stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

