Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $11.78. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 93,129 shares.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% during the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 957,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

