Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $11.78. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 93,129 shares.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.
