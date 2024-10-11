NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,851,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,290,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,595,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at NVR
In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,500. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,810.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NVR Stock Performance
NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
