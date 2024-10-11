Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,843,000 after acquiring an additional 81,122 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $2,514,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $194.59 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $214.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.83.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

