Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,774,000 after purchasing an additional 111,843 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,355,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,019,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Shares of OLLI opened at $95.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average is $88.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,296.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,632 shares of company stock worth $2,459,421 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

