Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NCP Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $39.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

