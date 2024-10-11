Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stake Lowered by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $905,962.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI opened at $39.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

