OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,366,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after purchasing an additional 367,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 125,032 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in OneMain by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of OneMain by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 417,474 shares in the company, valued at $20,873,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,893.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,275. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

