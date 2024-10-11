ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 190.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,860 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 629,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 915,175 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the second quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 1,515,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 418,389 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $20,625,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 301,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 171,650 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.12. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORIC. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

