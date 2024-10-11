Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.93 ($4.11) and traded as high as GBX 387 ($5.06). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 385.50 ($5.05), with a volume of 44,297 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £410.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 354.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 313.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

