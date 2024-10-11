Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.40.

OXM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

NYSE:OXM opened at $74.35 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $73.44 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,007.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $54,882,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 254.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,681,000 after acquiring an additional 191,185 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $10,040,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 21.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,684,000 after purchasing an additional 88,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 25.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 361,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,248,000 after purchasing an additional 72,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

