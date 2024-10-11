Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.20.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.82. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $721.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $178.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Lee purchased 8,264 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,186.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,176 shares of company stock worth $136,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

