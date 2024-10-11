Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 290,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 105,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 77,988 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 59,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 46,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,452,139.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,831,855 shares of company stock valued at $649,330,295 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLTR stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 27,008,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,209,070. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 360.92 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

