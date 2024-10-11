Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.26 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 33.80 ($0.44). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 33.80 ($0.44), with a volume of 2,974,861 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on PAF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 38 ($0.50) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAF
Pan African Resources Trading Up 1.2 %
Pan African Resources Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pan African Resources
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.