Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.26 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 33.80 ($0.44). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 33.80 ($0.44), with a volume of 2,974,861 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on PAF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 38 ($0.50) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a market cap of £656.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,144.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

