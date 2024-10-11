Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,097,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,731,000 after purchasing an additional 107,383 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 713.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 85,904 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $5,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 174.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 316,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,565,000 after purchasing an additional 30,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $146.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.12. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.04 and a 12-month high of $158.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $480.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

OSIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,523,062.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,568.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at $66,523,062.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

