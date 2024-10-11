Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 938 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,325 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,823,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 828,234 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,339,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,493,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,586,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $36.66 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

