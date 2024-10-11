Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $674,000 Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.31.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,710.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,710.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $921,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,413,830. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,288 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $87.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

