Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $87.78 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

