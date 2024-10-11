Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,255.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $389,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,767.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VTR stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -947.32%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

