Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $196.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $174.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.13. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $180.69.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

