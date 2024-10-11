Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,088 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $334.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.57 and its 200 day moving average is $314.21. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $247.52 and a 1 year high of $343.61.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

