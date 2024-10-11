Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 1,168 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $928,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

