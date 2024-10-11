Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

