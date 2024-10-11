Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 113 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 620.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in argenx by 590.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 420.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in argenx in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in argenx in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $607.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on argenx from $519.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on argenx from $543.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.00.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $527.25 on Friday. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $554.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.15 and a beta of 0.63.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

