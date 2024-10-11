Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 16,034 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,034 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 61,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $12.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.2684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 21.64%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

