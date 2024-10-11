Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 377 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $11,531,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 37,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $61,866,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $7,634,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,016.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,582.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew J. Last sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.94, for a total transaction of $989,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,016.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BIO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BIO opened at $333.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 4.63. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $365.19.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

