Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 444 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 113,696 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $181.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.46. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $184.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

