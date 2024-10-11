Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 728 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $200.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $239.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

