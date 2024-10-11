Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 11.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 68,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 341,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after buying an additional 63,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 204,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $195.31 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.96 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.73 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,286.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Capmk lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

