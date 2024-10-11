Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Lowered by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $632.09. The stock had a trading volume of 70,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,947. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $639.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $591.50 and its 200 day moving average is $555.75.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.