Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKI. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.56. The company has a market cap of C$6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$34.17 and a 52 week high of C$47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.92 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 1.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.6022267 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,520.00. Insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

