Patten Group Inc. Buys 769 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 214,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 792,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,074,000 after buying an additional 112,854 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 13,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.70 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.19.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

