Patten Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Patten Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,230,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 125.7% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $213.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

