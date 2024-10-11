Patten Group Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $264.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $264.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

