Patten Group Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,989. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,722.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,759 shares of company stock worth $17,642,653. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $494.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $539.91 and a 200-day moving average of $516.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $219.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

