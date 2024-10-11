Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 34.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $162.74 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $129.94 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.06 and a 200-day moving average of $154.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.29 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,352,224.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $107,142.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,772.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,632 shares of company stock worth $7,379,399. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PCTY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $194.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.87.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

