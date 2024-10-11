Peirce Capital Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Peirce Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX remained flat at $26.58 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 110,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,873. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.