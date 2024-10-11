Peirce Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Peirce Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,985,000 after purchasing an additional 881,613 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $714,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.09. 131,839 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average is $95.61.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

