Peirce Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Peirce Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.1% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peirce Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DFIC remained flat at $27.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,986 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

