Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

PBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 97.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,938,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,439,000 after buying an additional 4,405,792 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,387,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $32,541,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,496,000 after purchasing an additional 784,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 31.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,969,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,940,000 after buying an additional 704,249 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 88.70%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

