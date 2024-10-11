PENN Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 41,944 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 117% compared to the average daily volume of 19,292 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PENN Entertainment
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 233.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $83,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 76.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment Stock Performance
NASDAQ PENN opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.10.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PENN Entertainment
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.