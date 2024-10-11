Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

CVS stock opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

