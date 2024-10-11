PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 174,171 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.47. 1,268,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,493,977. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.43 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.06.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.07.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

