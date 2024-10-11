Perpetual Ltd Has $86.35 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Perpetual Ltd cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $86,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $16,785,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $659,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.5% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

LLY stock opened at $919.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $906.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $850.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

